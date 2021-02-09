TCEQ continuing to assist San Angelo with Water Contamination Incident after City issues “Do Not Use” Water Advisory

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Commission on Environmental Quality staff are on site in San Angelo to assist local officials in resolving an incident that caused the city to issue a Do Not Use Advisory late Monday.

Until the water is determined safe to use, residents are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the affected systems for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including bathing. Flushing the toilet is allowed.

Affected water systems include: City of San Angelo, Millersview-Doole, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek, City of Miles, Turquoise Water, Concho Rural Water Grape Creek, Concho Rural Water Hauling, Twin Buttes Water System, Water Wagon Water Hauling Service, Red Creek Municipal Utility District.

TCEQ engineers are working with city officials to determine the cause of the odor and isolate its source. Officials collected samples of the water Monday, which were rushed to a lab in Austin for analysis. A second set of samples is being collected today for further analysis.

The agency’s regional staff were on site late Monday afternoon after the City of San Angelo Water System notified TCEQ that about 50 residents in the Paul-Ann neighborhood in the northwest part of San Angelo reported the water having a chemical odor like moth balls. Additional TCEQ staff based in Austin traveled to San Angelo and arrived on site at about midnight Monday.

TCEQ is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas National Guard 6th Civil Support Team to respond to any requests for assistance from local officials.

More information will be released as it becomes available at tceq.texas.gov and Facebook and Twitter.