San Angelo ISD Campuses to Connect Virtually due to “Do Not Use Water” Advisory

Courtesy of: Whitney Wood

San Angelo, Texas (February 9)- Following continued communication with the City of San Angelo officials including the Water Utilities Director and Health Inspector, San Angelo ISD campuses will be closed to students tomorrow, February 10, 2021. Due to the current City of San Angelo city-wide “Do Not Use Water” Advisory continuing to impact the majority of SAISD campuses, students will connect virtually.

If you have further questions you can visit the SAISD website or social media accounts via Twitter and Facebook.

The safety of our students, staff and families is our top priority. San Angelo ISD will remain in communication with the City of San Angelo officials and monitor the situation and developments closely. We appreciate the understanding, cooperation and adaptability of our students, staff, families and community.