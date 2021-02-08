UPDATE: The City of San Angelo is under a Do Not Use water citywide advisory

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has released a statement on the Do Not Use Water Advisory

TCEQ assisting San Angelo assisting San Angelo after City issues “Do Not Use” Water Advisory

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working with the City of San Angelo to determine what caused the city to issue a Do Not Use Water Advisory to users of 11 water systems late Monday.

Affected water systems include: City of San Angelo, Millersview-Doole, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek, City of Miles, Turquoise Water, Concho Rural Water Grape Creek, Concho Rural Water Hauling, Twin Buttes Water System, Water Wagon Water Hauling Service, Red Creek Municipal Utility District.

The City of San Angelo Water System notified TCEQ Monday late afternoon that about 50 residents in the Paul-Ann neighborhood in the northwest part of San Angelo reported the water smelling of naphthalene, which smells like moth balls.

The city rushed samples of the water to a laboratory for testing on Monday. TCEQ personnel are assisting the city in identifying potential sources and causes of the odor.

In a Do Not Use Water Advisory, citizens are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the affected system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including bathing. Flushing the toilet is allowed.

The advisory will remain in place until lab results indicate that the water is safe to use. It is not known at this time how long this may take, but the health and safety of the public water system;s customers is TCEQ’s priority

More information will be release as it becomes available at tceq.texas.gov and on Facebook and Twitter

UPDATE (4:30 a.m.): We have an additional statement from the City of San Angelo regarding the “Do Not Use” notice.

“In order for retail food establishments to operate, they must have hot and cold running water under pressure. In this case due to our “do not use” notice, this does not allow for restaurants to remain in operation at this time. Boiling water will not solve the issue because this is not a bacteriological issue that can be solved by boiling water.” the statement said.

Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Quality Lab at 325-481-2722.

From the San Angelo Public Information Office

UPDATED: San Angelo, Texas (February 8) — The San Angelo Water Utilities Department began receiving numerous complaints about an unusual odor in their tap water in the PaulAnn area. The odor is typically more noticeable during aeration of the water, for instance while showering or washing your hands in a sink.

The City sent a laboratory crew to the area to speak to several residents and to collect water samples in an effort to determine the cause and source of the odor. Water samples have been shipped overnight to an independent laboratory to help determine the cause.

This evening, the city of San Angelo added more water systems to the DO NOT USE advisory listing. As a precaution, water utilities requests that you do not use the water citywide and these following water system until further notice…

Avoid using these listed water ultities and do not use the water for bathing. Water can be used for flushing of toilets or for watering landscape. Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

Chlorine residuals and bacteria tests in the area are normal. There is no concern for bacterial contamination, which is being monitored continuously at this time.

This is a precautionary advisory until we have more information.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Quality Lab at 325-481-2722.