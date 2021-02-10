Our Water: city identifies industrial contaminants in local water

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo has been working closely with the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality, but test results from the TCEQ have not yet come back. The firm Enprotec, Hibbs and Todd have used TCEQ approved LCRA labs to run their own tests for the city. Thanks to their work, the three primary industrial contaminants have been identified.

“They were tested by a lab that is authorized by TCEQ, and that is the LCRA lab in Austin,” explained Joshua Berryhill with Enprotec, Hibbs and Todd. “That is the, the primary lab that TCEQ uses for doing all of their testing throughout the state for different drinking water supplies. The three primary chemicals that we’ve identified at this time are benzene, acetone and naphthalene. The presence of naphthalene confirms early suspicions by residents based on the odor of the water. All three chemicals have industrial uses.

While still searching for a source, the city is distributing bottled water to those still under do-not-use water restrictions. Bottled water distribution information can be found on the city webpage. The city also intends to release information on the water contaminants and their search and remediation plan soon.