Yesterday, the City of San Angelo issued a do-not-use water advisory across the city and for all customers within the City water utility system after investigating foul-smelling water samples from the PaulAnn area. The samples were expedited to labs to determine the cause of the odor.

The Water Department and City leadership have been working tirelessly on this issue with engineering and legal consultants from Austin and Abilene, as well as with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Lower Colorado River Authority to resolve any public health concerns in an expedient fashion.