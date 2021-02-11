“Do Not Use” and “Do Not Drink” Water Update

Map of areas that are still under a “Do Not Use” Order

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the City received results for the second round of testing from samples taken Tuesday, Feb. 9. Based on the results, as of 9 p.m. this evening, the City and TCEQ have agreed to modify the current do-not-use order for the white zone identified in the map above to a “do-not-drink” order, while the current isolated PaulAnn area will remain under the current do-not-use order.

The second round of testing results consisted of 22 samples, with only three samples testing positive for benzene. The positive samples reflected benzene levels below the TCEQ’s regulated maximum contaminant level for benzene, which is 5 micrograms per liter, meaning that all 22 samples met water quality criteria required by TCEQ for safe drinking water. However, TCEQ also collected samples this afternoon but has not yet received those test results.

Please see below for further information on the recommended “Do’s” and “Don’ts” for the “do-not-drink” order area. Note that this is only applicable to the white “do-not-drink” area in the attached map):

DO

Take showers

Wash dishes

Wash your hands

Laundry

DON’T

Drink water from the faucet (continue to use bottled water)

Brush teeth with water from the faucet (continue to use bottled water)

Cook with water from the faucet (continue to use bottled water)

Use ice from an automatic dispenser (purchase from a commercial facility within the current green area of the attached map)

Prepare coffee with water from the faucet (continue to use bottled water)

Fill pet water bowls from the faucet (continue to use bottled water)

At this time, TCEQ anticipates receiving results from their sampling sometime tomorrow. Once that data has been received and analyzed by TCEQ, the City will be coordinating with TCEQ to determine when the “do-not-drink” order may be lifted to allow for full water use in the white zone in the attached map. The isolated red zone will continue to be held under the current do-not-use order until the proposed flushing plan has been agreed upon between the City and TCEQ and has been implemented. The anticipated timeline to begin flushing will be released as soon as the information becomes available.

Water Distribution Sites will have a delayed start

The water distribution sites will be delayed in opening tomorrow due to potential icy conditions on roadways. The sites will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.Sites will be stocked and available for drive-thru pickup of up to two cases of water per vehicle. All sites will be open until supply is exhausted or there is no more traffic at the sites.

Locations sites:

Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43 rd St.

St. Bradford Elementary, 2302 Bradford St. – enter off Bradford and 23 rd Street

Street Central High School, 655 Caddo St. – enter off Caddo Street near Hickory Street

Flushing hydrants in Paulann area Wednesday night

The City is taking the next step to remediate the do-not-use water notice and will begin flushing hydrants in the PaulAnn area tonight. Please be cautious of roadway conditions.

City of San Angelo offices will also delay opening tomorrow due to potential icy conditions on roadways, overpasses and bridges. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Should anything change, the City of San Angelo will update everyone through SATV (Suddenlink channel 17), our website (cosatx.us), social media and through the media. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling tomorrow. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.