City Update on Trash Service, Senior Services, and Water Distribution sites

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has provided a statement on Trash Services, Senior Services, and Water Distribution sites.

Trash service for Feb. 11 Due to hazardous and icy road conditions, Republic Services has suspended collection activity temporarily. The landfill has also temporarily closed due to icy road conditions. We will put out more information later today as it becomes available and as road conditions improve.

Senior Services Division update on curbside meals: There will be no curbside meals at the senior center today due to the City water consumption advisory in the center’s area.

Water distribution sites delayed in opening:

The water distribution sites will delay opening today until further notice due to icy conditions on roadways. We are actively trying to get the sites open but are currently assessing the conditions of the roadways. As soon as we have more information we will update the public.

Locations:

– Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

– Bradford Elementary, 2302 Bradford St. – enter off Bradford and 23rd Street

– Central High School, 655 Caddo St. – enter off Caddo Street near Hickory Street

Once the sites are open, they will be stocked and available for drive-thru pickup of up to two cases of water per vehicle. All sites will be open until supply is exhausted or there is no more traffic at the sites.