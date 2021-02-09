City Update on the “Do Not Use” Water Advisory

SAN ANGELO, Texas (10:00 a.m.) – The City of San Angelo reports that they do not have any new information to report at this time. City staff have been working all night on the issue with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. We are still awaiting results from the test samples that were taken yesterday. Here is what we know at this time:

Complaints of unusual odor in tap water in PaulAnn area

City collected water samples to send to labs to help determine cause of the odor

Do not use water at this time. This extends to the entire city as well customers of the city water utility system. You can find that list at cosatx.us/news.

Do not use water for anything other than flushing toilets or watering landscape. This includes bathing, handwashing or any consumption. We recommend using bottled water at this time.

This does not allow for retail food establishments to remain in operation at this time.

Boiling water will not help because the potential contamination is NOT bacterial and therefore cannot be killed via boiling. We are continuously monitoring for bacteria – it is not present at this time.

We hope to receive lab results later today.

This issue is precautionary until we have more information.

Water Department crews and staff have been working nonstop to resolve this issue and restore water back to our community.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo