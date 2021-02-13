City of San Angelo releases water test results

San Angelo – The City of San Angelo has released and shared with us results from the water tests that were conducted earlier in the week. These results include detailed information about the different chemicals that were found in the water.

The handouts, available on the city webpage, “provides supporting information to the attached analytical results. The information below is targeted towards exposure of these compounds in drinking water sources. While there is information available on exposure to these compounds in occupational settings, information can be limited on the presence of these compounds in drinking water. Where possible, the City of San Angelo (City) has provided information related to the presence of these compounds in drinking water rather than exposure in an occupational setting.

Analytical results accompanying this handout present the findings from sampling conducted through Thursday, February 11th by the City and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The City has collected 52 individual samples over 4 sampling events in addition to TCEQ performing their own sampling. No abnormal test results have been detected in San Angelo’s system outside of the PaulAnn subdivision and the adjacent industrial area.”

The full list of detected chemicals is also available online, and includes in part:

Benzene

Naphthalene

Acetone

Tetrahydrofuran

Toluene

Acrylonitrile

Styrene

This is still a developing story and we will add updated information as it becomes available.

