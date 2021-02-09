City of San Angelo releases more areas from the “Do Not Use” water order

The City and TCEQ have identified and approved a new area to be released from the do-not-use water restrictions. Areas that are released are in green on the map. If you are not in the green area, then you are still under the do-not-use notice. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

Areas included in the high plane released from the do-not-use order:

West of Howard St. from Glenna St. to Junius St.

South of Junius St. from Howard St. to N. Van Buren St.

West of N. Van Buren St. from Junius St. to Webster St.

South of Webster St. from Junius St. to N. Harrison St.

West of Harrison St. from Webster St. to Houston Harte Frontage Road

West of Westland Ave. from Houston Harte Frontage Road to Sherwood Way

West of N. Fillmore St. and S. Fillmore St. from Sherwood Way to Avenue J

South of W. Avenue J from S. Fillmore St. to S. Koenigheim St.

East of S. Koenigheim St. from W. Avenue J to W. Avenue I

South of W. Avenue I and E. Avenue I from S. Koenigheim St. to South Concho River

South of South Concho River and Concho River from E. Avenue I to the City Limits at S. Loop 306 Frontage Rd.

Wholesale customers that are also released from the do-not-use order:

Concho Rural Water Grape Creek

Twin Buttes Water System

Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek

Goodfellow AFB

MillersviewDoole Water System

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo