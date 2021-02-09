City of San Angelo releases more areas from the “Do Not Use” water order

Do Not Use-Water Precautions
Posted: / Updated:

The City and TCEQ have identified and approved a new area to be released from the do-not-use water restrictions. Areas that are released are in green on the map. If you are not in the green area, then you are still under the do-not-use notice. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

Areas included in the high plane released from the do-not-use order:

  • West of Howard St. from Glenna St. to Junius St.
  • South of Junius St. from Howard St. to N. Van Buren St.
  • West of N. Van Buren St. from Junius St. to Webster St.
  • South of Webster St. from Junius St. to N. Harrison St.
  • West of Harrison St. from Webster St. to Houston Harte Frontage Road
  • West of Westland Ave. from Houston Harte Frontage Road to Sherwood Way
  • West of N. Fillmore St. and S. Fillmore St. from Sherwood Way to Avenue J
  • South of W. Avenue J from S. Fillmore St. to S. Koenigheim St.
  • East of S. Koenigheim St. from W. Avenue J to W. Avenue I
  • South of W. Avenue I and E. Avenue I from S. Koenigheim St. to South Concho River
  • South of South Concho River and Concho River from E. Avenue I to the City Limits at S. Loop 306 Frontage Rd.

Wholesale customers that are also released from the do-not-use order:

  • Concho Rural Water Grape Creek
  • Twin Buttes Water System
  • Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek
  • Goodfellow AFB
  • MillersviewDoole Water System

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

