City of San Angelo releases more areas from the “Do Not Use” water order

The City and TCEQ have identified and approved a new area to be released from the do-not-use water restrictions. Areas that are released are in green on the map. If you are not in the green area, then you are still under the do-not-use notice. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.
Areas included in the high plane released from the do-not-use order:
- West of Howard St. from Glenna St. to Junius St.
- South of Junius St. from Howard St. to N. Van Buren St.
- West of N. Van Buren St. from Junius St. to Webster St.
- South of Webster St. from Junius St. to N. Harrison St.
- West of Harrison St. from Webster St. to Houston Harte Frontage Road
- West of Westland Ave. from Houston Harte Frontage Road to Sherwood Way
- West of N. Fillmore St. and S. Fillmore St. from Sherwood Way to Avenue J
- South of W. Avenue J from S. Fillmore St. to S. Koenigheim St.
- East of S. Koenigheim St. from W. Avenue J to W. Avenue I
- South of W. Avenue I and E. Avenue I from S. Koenigheim St. to South Concho River
- South of South Concho River and Concho River from E. Avenue I to the City Limits at S. Loop 306 Frontage Rd.
Wholesale customers that are also released from the do-not-use order:
- Concho Rural Water Grape Creek
- Twin Buttes Water System
- Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek
- Goodfellow AFB
- MillersviewDoole Water System
Courtesy: The City of San Angelo