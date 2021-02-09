City of San Angelo issues Emergency Disaster Declaration

The City of San Angelo is issuing an Emergency Disaster Declaration and activating the City and County Emergency Operations Plan, which allows us to request funding and assistance from the State of Texas if needed. In doing this, the City can request needed resources such as:

A financial disaster expert from the state for future emergencies

Bottled water for distribution

The City has issued disaster declarations in the past for the Bradford tornado, other water main breaks and also for COVID-19.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo