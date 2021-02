Water for those not living in safe-to-use parts of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City has cases of water available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

The site will operate until they run out of water or until people stop coming. The City does expect to have more trucks coming to San Angelo with water tomorrow. As soon as they receive more information, Concho Valley Homepage will update you.