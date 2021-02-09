Angelo State Cancelling All Classes Wednesday, Feb. 10

Do Not Use-Water Precautions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Becky Brackin:

San Angelo, Texas (February 9)- Due to continued water quality issues, all Angelo State University classes, both online and face-to-face, are cancelled Wednesday, Feb. 10. Dual credit classes are not affected.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will remain available for students through Chartwells.

Arrangements are in place for students in residence halls still affected by the “do not use” water notice to use other facilities on campus to maintain hygiene. The Office of Housing and Residential Programs will send specific communication directly to these students.

Staff should check with their direct supervisors as to whether or not they are needed on campus tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.