Angelo State Cancelling All Classes Wednesday, Feb. 10

Courtesy of Becky Brackin:

San Angelo, Texas (February 9)- Due to continued water quality issues, all Angelo State University classes, both online and face-to-face, are cancelled Wednesday, Feb. 10. Dual credit classes are not affected.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will remain available for students through Chartwells.

Arrangements are in place for students in residence halls still affected by the “do not use” water notice to use other facilities on campus to maintain hygiene. The Office of Housing and Residential Programs will send specific communication directly to these students.

Staff should check with their direct supervisors as to whether or not they are needed on campus tomorrow.