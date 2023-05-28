SAN ANGELO, Texas (KXAN) — Locals or Texans looking for a road trip can find a fun destination in San Angelo, a city of just under 100,000 on the Concho River. Here are four highlights:

Check out the art

San Angelo was recently named the visual arts capital of Texas, and with new artwork popping up all over the city, it doesn’t take long to understand why. Nearly a dozen new murals were just completed. Families can work to find them all and snap a few photos, creating their own personal art.

Downtown San Angelo offers an online mural tour guide.

Go for a swim in the summer heat

If the outdoors is calling your name, you can take a dip in Lake Nasworthy. The San Angelo Parks & Recreation Department operates most boat ramps and camping spots in the area, and will charge a small entry fee per vehicle. A list of the different ways to access the lake are listed on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website. People can also reserve camping spots.

Get into nature

Right next door to the lake is the San Angelo Nature Center. There you can learn about animals native to West Texas.

The Center charges less than $5 per person for entrance, and young childen are free. It has more information on its website.

Satisfy a sweet tooth

If you’re looking to make some sweet memories with your family and maybe reminisce about a few of your own, this next stop is for you.

FroYo and Sweets Downtown is, fittingly, in downtown San Angelo. Owner Sierra Brady said it has 10 flavors of frozen yogurt, which it changes seasonally.

“In addition to being a frozen yogurt shop we are a candy shop,” Brady said. “We currently hold freeze dried candy, which is the latest and greatest version of your favorite candies. We have a ton of nostalgic candy. We also have trending candy.”