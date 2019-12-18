Derailed: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
The Latest: `We Are the Champions’ heard before Pence rally
1st newborn right whale of calving season seen off Georgia
It’s sizzling: Australia experiences hottest day on record
Cole, Yankees finalize record $324M, 9-year contract
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Rodeo
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger opens up districts with win over TLCA
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Walker leads Christoval to 24-point win over Sterling City
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Veribest opens district play with win over Sterling City
HIGHLIGHTS: Harper holds off late surge by Lady Bulldogs
HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops nail bitter to Harper
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2-year prison term in racketeering case
Top Stories
Play ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ flies to Madison Square Garden
Review: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ is a sour end to a grand saga
Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal
Television’s ‘Survivor’ dealing with #MeToo-era issues
Community
Beyond Borders
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2019
31 Nights of Lights….Submit your display!
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Hon. Marilyn Aboussie, board chair of the San Angelo Health Foundation announces retirement of president Tom Early
Top Stories
Blood drive
Beyond Borders
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind.
Derailed: Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Derailed
Posted:
Dec 18, 2019 / 11:38 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2019 / 11:42 AM CST
Derailed Clips
Derailed: November 29, 2019
Video
More Derailed Clips
Full Derailed Episodes
Derailed: Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Video
Derailed: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Video
Derailed: Thursday, December 5, 2019
Video
Derailed: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Video
Derailed: November 29, 2019
Video
Derailed: Thursday, November 21, 2019
Video
Derailed: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Video
More Derailed
Derailed: November 29, 2019
Video
More Derailed Clips