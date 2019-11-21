Derailed — Weekdays from 11:00 - 12:00

Derailed: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Derailed
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Full Derailed Episodes

Derailed: Thursday, November 21, 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed: Thursday, November 21, 2019"

Derailed: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed: Tuesday, November 19, 2019"

Derailed: Thursday, November 14, 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed: Thursday, November 14, 2019"
More Derailed