Derailed Episode 14

Derailed
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Derailed Clips

Lending a helping hand!!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lending a helping hand!!"

Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie"

National Bow Tie day with a little spin?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Bow Tie day with a little spin?"

They tag you!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "They tag you!"

SAPD is hiring

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SAPD is hiring"

Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?"

The Tofu of Cake?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Tofu of Cake?"
More Derailed Clips

Full Derailed Episodes

Derailed Episode 13

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 13"

Derailed Episode 12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 12"

Derailed Episode 11

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 11"

Derailed Episode 10

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 10"

Derailed Episode 9

Contact /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 9"

Derailed Episode 8

Contact /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 8"
More Derailed

Lending a helping hand!!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lending a helping hand!!"

Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie"

National Bow Tie day with a little spin?

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Bow Tie day with a little spin?"

They tag you!

Thumbnail for the video titled "They tag you!"

SAPD is hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAPD is hiring"

Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?"
More Derailed Clips