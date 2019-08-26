Derailed — Weekdays from 11:00 - 12:00

Derailed Episode 11

Derailed
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Derailed Clips

Tomatoes, and future farmers market

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomatoes, and future farmers market"

Lending a helping hand!!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lending a helping hand!!"

Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie"

National Bow Tie day with a little spin?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Bow Tie day with a little spin?"

They tag you!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "They tag you!"

SAPD is hiring

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SAPD is hiring"

Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat? No meat? Zombie Chicken?"

The Tofu of Cake?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Tofu of Cake?"
More Derailed Clips

Full Derailed Episodes

Derailed Episode 16

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 16"

Derailed Episode 15

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 15"

Derailed Episode 13

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 13"

Derailed Episode 12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 12"

Derailed Episode 11

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 11"

Derailed Episode 10

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derailed Episode 10"
More Derailed

Tomatoes, and future farmers market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomatoes, and future farmers market"

Lending a helping hand!!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lending a helping hand!!"

Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jay teaches us how to tie a bow tie"

National Bow Tie day with a little spin?

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Bow Tie day with a little spin?"

They tag you!

Thumbnail for the video titled "They tag you!"

SAPD is hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAPD is hiring"
More Derailed Clips