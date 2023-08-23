WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the biggest questions on the table tonight will be candidates’ stance on the Trump indictments as well as immigration and the economy.

Baylor Political Science Professor, Pat Flavin, says all eyes will be on the man who isn’t there, Donald Trump, “for those that are on the debate stage, it’s a real opportunity, I think, to to make the case for why Republican voters should support them instead of supporting President Trump, who won’t there to defend himself from various critiques.”

While Donald Trump is skipping tonight’s GOP debate, he is still the front runner. Baylor University Political Science Professor Pat Flavin says it is likely candidates will face pressure to articulate how they would differ from the former president.

One could say the greatest amount of pressure is on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to maintain his second-place status in tonight’s debate.

“In the springtime that most folks view them as a very credible, legitimate threat to Trump as the frontrunner. And that’s just no longer the case. So if anyone has the opportunity and really the necessity to turn things around and to do it quickly, it’s probably Ron DeSantis,” says Flavin.

For most of the country the way you view the Trump indictments are often associated with your party affiliation. The controversial topic will make for an interesting primary conversation.

“I don’t think there’s anything that will happen tonight that would change the status of Trump as the front runner,” says Flavin.