West Texas CLI and limb salvage club ribbon cutting

The West Texas CLI and limb salvage club is officially opened Thursday the 13th. The San Angelo chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the West Texas CLI and limb salvage club at the chamber office Thursday evening.



The West Texas CLI and limb salvage club is a nonprofit organization that focuses on educating the community and healthcare professionals on critical limb ischemia and limb salvage.

Their goal is to educate on alternative limb saving options to avoid amputation.

Director of Community Outreach for the CLI Club, Scott Portney said “So us opening our sub chapter here in west Texas in San Angelo, was we wanted to meet people in the community and the chamber is a great place to get started.”

The club hoping to recruit medical community and anyone locally who will help them end the amputation crisis.