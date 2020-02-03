Monday, February 3rd Bus stop forecast

Temperatures start in the 50s with a few clouds this morning. Warming up nicely through out the day with highs in the mid 70s. A nice breezy from the South West between 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Hi! My name is Gabriel Obregon and I am in the 5th Grade at Reagan Elementary.

Today is Monday, February 3.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puffs Cereal Bowl, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Popcorn Chicken or Steak Fingers, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Cream Gravy, Honey Wheat Roll, Ms. B’s Sassy Sauce, Fruit of the Day, and Milk

