Father’s Day sweepstakes winner crowned

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another winner of the Concho Valley Homepage Father’s Day giveaway has been crowned! James Massey, who was submitted by one of his sons.



“I was sitting there thinking well maybe I should enter it myself because all of my kids are going to know what to do,” contest winner James Massey said. “But, here I am, and I did not enter. They did, so.”



Though the day of, James’ son, Jonathan Massey, says he was a little hazy on the details, but glad his father won.



“I wake up this morning, and all I hear is my mom banging at the door ‘Your dad won!’ Won what-oh? God,” Johnathan Massey said. “So yeah, it was a little weird, the fact he actually did win. I’m super stoked for him.”

So yeah, it was a little weird, the fact that he actually did win. I’m super stoked for him.”



And from the winner of this year’s giveaway, a heartfelt message to all hardworking parents who need to hear it.



To all the single moms, experiencing Father’s Day,” James Massey said. “Happy Father’s Day/Mother’s Day to them, and for all the single father’s out there pulling double duty, especially to them as well because they only get one day a year, but no one to share it with. So, Happy Father’s Day to everyone who needs it.”

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video