CVHP News: September 8, 2020

CVHP News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More Stories for you

• Labor Day on the lake: business picks up at Lake Nasworthy
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we’re seeing the final really hot weather of the season this Labor Day, some people spent their…

• ASU art professor says coming faculty exhibit will be his last
SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo residents and students know Angelo State University classes are in session with many…

• 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Health Department confirms another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County
The City of San Angelo made the announcement just after 12:30 p.m. on September 7, 2020. In a statement they said:…

• 6 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Jeep roll over ended in no injuries thanks to all passengers wearing seat belts
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident today around 2:40…

• 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Sonrisas Trails in need of volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted meetings and classes for organizations across the Concho…

• Family celebrates official ‘Adoption Day’ after 622 days
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A family celebrated their official “Adoption Day” on August 31, 2020. KSAN and KLST Photojournalist…

• Angelo State reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19 after return of results from 4-day testing event in August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has reported that 17 students and school personnel tested positive for C…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo