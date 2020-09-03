CVHP News: September 3, 2020

his week is National Child Safety Week or Childhood Injury Prevention Week. While this applies to a range of injuries from skinned knees to more severe accidents, there are many ways we can all help keep children safe. Recently, more awareness has been brought to child abuse, both sexual and physical, along with the exploitation of children. All of which need to be reported.

But once it’s reported, who handles those cases? Our Senora Scott spoke with four detectives who investigate crimes against children. We will introduce them to you one by one this week.

However, this is just a small portion of the story. That full story will be posted on our website later this week.

