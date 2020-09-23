CVHP News: September 23, 2020

More Stories for you

• County Commissioners court considers contract for juvenile detention

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At a meeting of the Tom Green County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 22, among the many…

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San A…

• SAISD instruction method selection and switch period closes soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Prior to the start of the 2020 school year, San Angelo Independent School District families and…

• TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• International Grad Student wins Prestigious Humanitarian Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bill Rogers, a 34-year old Angelo State University graduate student from Liberia, has been selected…

• Author releases second children’s book about online learning

You may remember Shelby Hoefling as the author we spoke to about her debut children’s book “Grandma’s in the Pho…

• Texas gyms can now operate at 75% capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting today in Texas, gyms can expand their capacity to 75%. “We had to block off every other…

• Railway Museum of San Angelo hosts event for National Museum Day

San Angelo, Texas – The Railway Museum will be taking part in this year’s National Museum Day by offering free a…

• Rail Safety Week begins: Railway Museum of San Angelo provides information, resources

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo held a press conference on September 21, 2020 to kick off Rail…

• 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San A…