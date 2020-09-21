CVHP News: September 21, 2020. Topics: recapping weekend events, arrests

There are several issues and events to catch up on that happened over the weekend. Make sure to follow both KLST and KSAN on social media.

• ACE Cash Express on Chadbourne temporarily closed due to vehicle driving into building

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Around 12:00 P.M., September 20, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to Ace Cash Express on…

• 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green…

• Local environmental group “Keep San Angelo Beautiful” hosted a free event allowing residents to dispose of hazardous household waste this morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – KSAB is committed to improving San Angelo’s environment while reducing the spread of…

• 13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Local youth pastor hopes to bring unity to the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A family event scheduled for Saturday along the Concho River is designed for fun and connecting…

• Three felons captured after three separate pursuits

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the last twenty-four hours, San Angelo Police Department Officers have had their hands full…

• San Angelo woman arrested after stabbing incident on East Harris

SAN ANGELO, Texas – 26-year-old Deborah Ramirez of San Angelo has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious…

• Police apprehend violent man who forced entry, assaulted resident in East San Angelo neighborhood

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block…

• 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Police search for suspect in recent MLK Park Shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are seeking i…