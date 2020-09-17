CVHP News: September 17, 2020

• SAPD investigating shooting at MLK Park
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and first responders were dispatched to a shooting at Martin Luther King Park…

• Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Hispanic Heritage Committee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 14, there have been 42 released cases/contacts of cases (20…

• 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: Texas Parks and Wildlife prepares for October fish population sampling
SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is nearly time again for the Texas Parks and Wildlife fish population sampling. Beginning in…

• 66th death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• Christoval ranch wins Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
On September 16, 2020 it was announced by the The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association that the Treadwell…

• Governor Abbott Announces New Ariat Regional Headquarters In Fort Worth
On September 16, 2020, the Office of the Governor announced that the new regional distribution hub and corporate office…

• ASU enrollment at all-time high for fall
SAN ANGELO, TX — Enrollment at Angelo State University has reached an all-time high. The school posted record e…

• Armed stand off in San Angelo ends in arrest
San Angelo, Texas (TGC Sheriff’s Office) – Tom Green County Sheriff office served a felony arrest warrant at the 700…

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo