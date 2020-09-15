CVHP News: September 15, 2020

• The Hispanic Heritage Commitee celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage month.
Courtesy of The Hispanic Heritage Commitee of San Angelo: San Angelo, Texas – The Hispanic Heritage Committee seeks…

• San Angelo Fire Dept. sends crew to California to help battle wildfires
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three members of the San Angelo Fire Department spent their first day on the job helping…

• SASSRA Executive Director weighs in: NFR moving to Texas, rodeo growing in popularity
Earlier in September, the announcement was made that the national finals rodeo was moving to Texas and would be in the…

• 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Tom Green County Elections office addresses another concern from citizens about a “ballot” received in the mail, says there is no connection to elections office
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Elections Office disbursed a press released to media outlets regarding…

• Keep San Angelo Beautiful thanks First Responders
SAN ANGELO, Texas – At San Angelo fire stations on September 11th, members of Keep San Angelo Beautiful thanked first…

• Rain results: Rivers flow. One week, 5.4 billion gallons impounded
The South Concho River at Christoval crested at a stream stage measurement of 5.24 feet at 12:45 a.m. last Thursday,…

• 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Rains add 3.8 billion gallons to reservoirs; rivers still flowing
Recent rains, falling over a three-day period, registered multiple inches of precious water in rain gauges across the…

