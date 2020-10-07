CVHP News: October 7, 2020

• Eden VFW and FCCLA turn town blue for National Night Out
EDEN, Texas – National Night Out aims to help bring communities and those that serve them closer together. To honor…

• Evidence shows Nissan Xterra as suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run that killed elderly San Angelo man
Sample image of a 2004 Nissan Xterra SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) – Recently identified evidence from the September 28,…

• Public invited to be part of “Parade of Smiles” for residents of San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Texas – On October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. the San Angelo State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad will have a…

• Tom Green County Republican Party: Campaign signs have been stolen from yards, vandalized
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Jeff Betty, Chair of the Republican Party of Tom Green County has announced that “hundreds of…

• 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• October 6, 2020 San Angelo City Council meeting recap
The first in-person San Angelo City Council meeting in months was held this week. Council members were separated by…

• DPS conducts task force, 224 vehicles stopped, drug and gun seizures made
SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, from September 30 through October 2, 2020 DPS…

• Counseling Professor and Master’s Degree win National Online Program Award
Photo Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State…

• San Angelo ISD teams up with Tom Green County Library System to modernize reading and literacy through Ebooks and E-audiobooks
Shared goal to promote digital learning in the community SAN ANGELO, Texas – October 6, 2020 – In this mobile age, …

• Annual monarch migration flying through San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual monarch migration has butterflies winging their way through San Angelo as they make…

