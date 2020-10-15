CVHP News: October 15, 2020

Stay up to date and download our FREE app:

• San Angelo Fall Carnival at Sunset Mall begins Friday, October 16th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Wright’s Amusements, North America’s longest running carnival, presents the San Angelo Fall Carni…

• Animal shelter closes fiscal year with record number of animals released

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Animal Services Division has evolved tremendously in the past fiscal year. The…

• Our Water: area rainfall trends lower in recent years

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With water being as important as it is for everyone from residents to area farmers, the National…

• STREETS: An update on current repairs, upcoming projects

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “City council had established priorities that we wanted to focus in on and of course is i…

• 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 80th coronavirus death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more people from causes r…

• EnPleinAir Texas International Juried Art Competition begins Saturday, October 17th

Olena Babak, an artist competitor in the 7th Annual EnPleinAir Texas talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about the…

• New Grant-Funded Faculty Projects to save Students money on Textbooks

ASU Classroom PhotoCourtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing SAN ANGELO, Texas – Six…

• Manufacturer stipulations slow repairs, cost area farmers time and money

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Agriculture is a vital part of life in the Concho Valley, and Concho Valley farmers are facing…

• Chamber of Commerce luncheon focuses on State of the City

“It’s taken us 22 years to get here and I’m proud to say, we’re going to be moving forward with the interstate opportu…