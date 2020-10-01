CVHP News: October 1, 2020

KLST and KSAN will simulcast a Hispanic Heritage Special on October 2, 2020 at 5 p.m. Mark your calendars and join us!

Stay up to date and download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• Hispanic Heritage Month: The Original Henry’s

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “The Original Henry’s” on Sherwood Way in San Angelo has grown to become a favorite for many. “My…

• Celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many Concho Valley residents are already making plans for Halloween celebrations but they’ll be…

• Our Water: Southside Recreation Center garden program watered entirely with captured rainwater

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Southside Recreation Center has many programs to benefit San Angeloans young and old….

• ‘One of the first in-person jury trials in the state’ held in Tom Green County for man charged with Aggravated Robbery

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the office of Allison Palmer, District Attorney for the 51st Judicial District…

• 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Health Department confirms another COVID-19 Related Death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green…

• Cinch Roping Fiesta tickets go on sale October 1, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tickets for the 67th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta will go on sale on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 8…

• Keep San Angelo Beautiful receives grant, 100 trees to be planted around town

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) announced on September 29, 2020 that the organization was awarded…

• Fireworks to follow Rams Baseball Game this Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is planning a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rams’ Fall World…

• CVHP News: September 30, 2020. Topics: New business opens in downtown San Angelo, family corn maze opens

KLST and KSAN will simulcast a Hispanic Heritage Special on October 2, 2020 at 5 p.m. Mark your calendars and join…