CVHP News: May 20, 2020. Recap of the top headlines so far this week

As of May 19, 2020, there are 87 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. No new cases were reported by the City yesterday.

The City has announced garage sales can take place but under certain restrictions.

Those are:

• No more than 10 people may be at the garage sale at one time

• Must maintain social distancing

• Must provide hand sanitizer for guests

• May only host a garage sale if nobody in your household is under quarantine or isolation for COVID-19

• Per City code, only three garage sales are allowed per year for each household

The YMCA is back open for business.

Paintbrush Alley was vandalized again over the weekend. There are cameras in the alley but other issues need to be addressed.

