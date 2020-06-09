CVHP News: June 9, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of June 8, 2020, there are 118 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. The City of San Angelo reported three new cases yesterday and 17 of those cases are active.

Some good news for the economy, San Angelo ISD is hiring bus drivers. They said on-the-job training is provided and the position comes with benefits and incentives.

Shannon Medical Center is also hiring temporary door screeners. They released that information this morning saying you can get up to 40 hours a week.

The San Angelo community came together to help a child during her battle against cancer.

