CVHP News: June 25, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of June 24, 2020, there are 272 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. According to the City, 123 of those cases are active and being monitored and 11 people are currently being hospitalized.

The City of San Angelo released a survey for citizens to fill out about Suddenlink services.

Some social media posts have been circulating bringing attention to the ongoing fight ranchers and producers are facing. It’s an issue that consumers are impacted by as well.

More Stories for you

• Tom Green Co. Judge weighs-in on the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has now said that city mayors and county judges in Texas can restrict outdoor…

• Railway Museum: Tunes on the Track-Featuring Mykel Martin

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tunes on the Track continues to showcase local artists each week via Facebook Live Stream. Mykel…

• Our Water: TWDB seeking nominations for state’s first regional flood planning groups

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The state of Texas is beginning its first ever regional flood planning process following new…

• Country of Origin Labels, beef prices, and ongoing struggles for American ranchers

Country of Origin Labels, or COOL, were originally instated for a variety of reasons. Some of those reasons include…

• COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas- Wednesday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 16 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom…

• Destination Texas: Visit Cactus Town and grab a bite at Frozen in Time in Miles

If you’re a sucker for succulents, well this trip is for you because just outside of the City of San Angelo is Cactus T…