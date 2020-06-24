CVHP News: June 24, 2020. Suddenlink Survey, kids eat free program, latest COVID-19 numbers

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of June 23, 2020, there are 256 total positive test results of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those, 110 are active and being monitored and 11 people are currently being hospitalized.

The City of San Angelo just released a survey for citizens to fill out about Suddenlink services.

Summer is here and many children may not be able to get the proper nutrition. Here is more information about where those children can get the meals they need.

And a reminder that SAISD announced they cancelled in-person graduations for the class of 2020.

