CVHP News: June 22, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Dan Martinez is the winner of the 2020 Deck Out Your Dad Sweepstakes

Dan Martinez from Eldorado, Texas is the 2020 winner of the Deck Out Your Dad Sweepstakes. His daughter Tori, 11,…

• COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Longtime H-E-B Unit Director retires after 20 years in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year,” Lynn Shipley, is retiring as the longtime…

• 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Local HEB employee tests positive for COVID-19 — store requests all patrons wear masks

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local HEB store has had one employee test positive for COVID-19, according to a press release p…