CVHP News: June 19, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• Texas Home Health offers personal care services in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new home care agency is now operating in San Angelo. Texas Home Health opened offices this week…

• DPS Trooper involved in car wreck while making routine patrol on U.S. 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today, at approximately 7:26 A.M., a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper was working r…

• The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P. unit will host Juneteenth events virtually

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Juneteenth celebration events have either been cancelled or revamped as virtual during the…

• Exclusive: Gov. Abbott says nursing home visitation announcement is forthcoming

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An announcement concerning family members being allowed to visit loved ones in nursing h…

• 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• CVHP News: June 18, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…