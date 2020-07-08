CVHP News: July 8, 2020

As of July 7, 2020, there are 711 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 436 of those cases are active and being monitored and 37 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 67 new cases yesterday.

