CVHP News: July 7, 2020

As of July 6, 2020 there are 644 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 371 of those cases are active and being monitored and 35 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 21 new cases yesterday.

The annual drag boat races will now be a private event.

And many in San Angelo are mourning the loss of a prominent figure, Charles E. Powell, USAF Col. (Ret).

