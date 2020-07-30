CVHP News: July 30, 2020

As of July 29, 2020, there are 2,131 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 816 of those cases are active and being monitored and 52 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 49 new cases yesterday.

