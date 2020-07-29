CVHP News: July 29, 2020

As of July 28, 2020, there are 2,082 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 874 of those cases are active and being monitored and 43 people are currently being hospitalized. The death toll for COVID-19-related deaths is Tom Green County is currently at 20.

The City released a new video where a COVID-19 survivor speaks out and tells her story. To watch that video, you can go to the City’s website or Facebook page.

