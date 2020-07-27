CVHP News: July 27, 2020. Weekend Recap: Police release details on an assault causing death, teens involved in a shooting, march held to show support for Law Enforcement

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of July 26, 2020, there are 1,965 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 846 of those cases are active and being monitored.

The City reported several COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. The death toll is now at 19.

San Angelo Police released details about a murder over the weekend. Police say on July 3, 2020 they were called to a home in the 800 block of Antonio Street to assist medics with a medical issue. Police say 48-year-old Victor Rodriguez was taken to the hospital but died on July 14 due his injuries. At first, the injuries were thought to be from a fall but then it was determined they were from an assault. Police have charged 27-year-old Kevin Barron was charged with the murder. He was already in the tom green county jail for other non-related crimes when he was officially charged.

Police say a 15-year-old female was shot by 18 year old Esai Lopez. The shooting happened near the Ben Ficklin Reservoir before 5 a.m. on Sunday. The female was flown to Lubbock for treatment but is reportedly in stable condition. Lopez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another man 18-year-old Koe Garcia has been charged with obstruction or retaliation.

Community members held a march this weekend to support law enforcement. The march was on Saturday morning and began on Sherwood way. Attendees held signs and flags showing their support for police. Organizers say they wanted law enforcement to know they are appreciated.

