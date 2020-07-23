CVHP News: July 23, 2020

As of July 22, 2020, there are 1,690 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 880 of those cases are active and being monitored and 39 people are currently being hospitalized. The city reported 55 new cases yesterday.

