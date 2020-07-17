CVHP News: July 17, 2020

From the City: The City of San Angelo still has CARES Act funding to assist with rent or mortgage payments for up to three months (includes arrears) to help recover from income loss due to COVID-19 restrictions. Utilities assistance is also available under the same program in lieu of or in addition to rent/mortgage payments. Contact the Community & Housing Support Division at housing@cosatx.us or call Esther Rodriguez at 655-0824 for more information or to obtain an application.

