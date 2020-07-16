CVHP News: July 16, 2020

As of July 15, 2020, there are 1,265 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 740 of those cases are active and being monitored and 33 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 105 new cases yesterday.

