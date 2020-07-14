CVHP News: July 14, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

As of July 13, 2020, there are 1,065 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 569 of those cases are active and being monitored and 38 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 90 new cases yesterday.

With the influx of cases, the health department is overwhelmed. So, the city now has an online form that people have tested positive or have come into contact with a known case can fill out. This is for people who have been in quarantine or isolation and now meet the requirements for release.

A reminder that today is election day. This is for the primary runoff election for candidates on the Democratic ballot.

