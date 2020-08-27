CVHP News: August 27, 2020

CVHP News

• Our Water: Chadbourne Street Improvement Project includes mobility access
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Chadbourne Street Improvement Project has been long talked about. Now, following the awarding…

• 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms three more COVID-19 deaths
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from c…

• SAPD investigate shooting in North San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, A…

• Ports to Plains feasibility study virtual meetings
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting two virtual meetings which are accessible to the…

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Concho Valley Regional Food Bank holding no contact, drive-thru food distribution event
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, local partner A-B Distributing, and community volunteers will h…

• CV PAWS is seeking volunteers to help house pets displaced by weekend storms
SAN ANGELO, TX — Concho Valley PAWS is looking for volunteers to temporarily home the pets of families who have been d…

• 50th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the 50th death from causes related to COVID-19, a…

• LIDAR traffic enforcement operation August 24, 2020
San Angelo, Texas – This morning, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic E…

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo