CVHP News: August 21, 2020

More Stories for you

• SAPD continues search for man who is said to be dangerous

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department are still warning people to be on the lookout for a man last seen…

• Clear the Shelters 2020: Being a foster pet parent

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is asking people to foster pets. The idea is that volunteers foster pets from…

• Fort Concho cancels September programs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues and the desire to maintain public health and safety, Fort Concho…

• 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Faith Based Travel Destinations with Cruiseplanners

Leita Boatman with Cruiseplanners talks with Kristen about Faith Based Travel destinations. If you are interested in…

• Shannon Medical Center introduces new AirMed2 aircraft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center’s new AirMed2 will be stationed at the San Angelo Regional Airport. The…

• Our Water: Concho River bank stabilization project between Oakes and Rio Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most San Angleloans are familiar with the pristine picturesque park space and river walk along the…

• 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms 46th death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes r…

• Man who lost his father in 9/11 attacks writes memoir, shares message of hope

Matthew John Bocchi was nine-years-old when his father, John Bocchi, was killed in the terrorist attacks on September…