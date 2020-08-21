CVHP News: August 21, 2020

More Stories for you
• SAPD continues search for man who is said to be dangerous
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department are still warning people to be on the lookout for a man last seen…
• Clear the Shelters 2020: Being a foster pet parent
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is asking people to foster pets. The idea is that volunteers foster pets from…
• Fort Concho cancels September programs
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues and the desire to maintain public health and safety, Fort Concho…
• 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• Faith Based Travel Destinations with Cruiseplanners
Leita Boatman with Cruiseplanners talks with Kristen about Faith Based Travel destinations. If you are interested in…
• Shannon Medical Center introduces new AirMed2 aircraft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center’s new AirMed2 will be stationed at the San Angelo Regional Airport. The…
• Our Water: Concho River bank stabilization project between Oakes and Rio Concho
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most San Angleloans are familiar with the pristine picturesque park space and river walk along the…
• 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• TGC Health Department confirms 46th death from COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes r…
• Man who lost his father in 9/11 attacks writes memoir, shares message of hope
Matthew John Bocchi was nine-years-old when his father, John Bocchi, was killed in the terrorist attacks on September…