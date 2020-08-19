CVHP News: August 19, 2020

More Stories for you
• San Angelo ISD announces new campus principals and leadership
Courtesy of SAISD : San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following…
• Back to School: Protecting your eLearning student from cyber attacks
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Experts say you should keep an eye out on your child’s computer or mobile device being used for…
• August 18, 2020 marks 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote
On August 18, 1920 history was changed with the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution….
• 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• #Tunes on the Track with Daycee Oswalt
San Angelo, Texas- Daycee Oswalt, will be sharing her talents during the The Railway Museum of San Angelo’s #…
• Sen. John Cornyn in San Angelo: $35M in relief funding distributed through the region so far
SAN ANGELO, Texas — $35M in federal relief funding have been distributed through the region since the “CARES Act” was…
• Eggemeyer’s General Store Tucker 2020 Design award winner
San Angelo, Texas – Eggemeyer’s General Store is the proud recipient of this year’s 2020 Tucker Design Award. The Tuc…
• Back to School Town Hall with San Angelo ISD administrators
More Stories for you • #Tunes of the Track with Daycee OswaltCourtesy of Downtown San Angelo, Inc. San Angelo, Te…
• City of San Angelo COVID-19 report: Monday, August 17, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Monday, August 17, 2020. According to a s…
• Concho Valley Regional Food Bank receives $5,000 grant
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo has been awarded a $5,000 grant from USI…