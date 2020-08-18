CVHP News: August 18, 2020

• #Tunes on the Track with Daycee Oswalt
San Angelo, Texas- Daycee Oswalt, will be sharing her talents during the The Railway Museum of San Angelo’s #…

• Sen. John Cornyn in San Angelo: $35M in relief funding distributed through the region so far
SAN ANGELO, Texas — $35M in federal relief funding have been distributed through the region since the “CARES Act” was…

• Eggemeyer’s General Store Tucker 2020 Design award winner
San Angelo, Texas – Eggemeyer’s General Store is the proud recipient of this year’s 2020 Tucker Design Award. The Tuc…

• Back to School Town Hall with San Angelo ISD administrators
• City of San Angelo COVID-19 report: Monday, August 17, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Monday, August 17, 2020. According to a s…

• Concho Valley Regional Food Bank receives $5,000 grant
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo has been awarded a $5,000 grant from USI…

• 20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three more patients from causes r…

• Ronnie Hawkins Officially Appointed ASU President
SAN ANGELO, TX — Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. was officially appointed President of Angelo S…

• Destination Texas: Railway Museum in San Angelo
Nestled in downtown San Angelo is the historic Santa Fe Train Depot. This once forgotten treasure has been polished up…

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo